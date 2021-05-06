Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,054. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

