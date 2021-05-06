Invesco High Income Trust II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.