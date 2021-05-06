Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,033 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $330.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,886,500. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $329.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.