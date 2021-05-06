Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 85.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,587.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.