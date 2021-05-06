Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CAE (NYSE: CAE):

5/3/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

4/23/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

4/19/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

4/15/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $45.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – CAE was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

3/8/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 197,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,442. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

Get CAE Inc alerts:

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,631,000 after acquiring an additional 201,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CAE by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,644,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,973,000 after buying an additional 601,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.