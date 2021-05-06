Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $15.50 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ISBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 62,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 301,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

