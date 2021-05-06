Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 12,152 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 781% compared to the average volume of 1,380 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. LKQ has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

