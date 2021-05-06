Investors Buy High Volume of Redwood Trust Put Options (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 5,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,625% compared to the average daily volume of 293 put options.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet raised Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.19.

NYSE:RWT opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

