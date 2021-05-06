Investors Purchase High Volume of R1 RCM Call Options (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,069 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,743% compared to the typical volume of 58 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,776.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $859,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,071. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,767 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,471 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 58,927 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

