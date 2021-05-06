Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $116.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

