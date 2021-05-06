Investors Research Corp Has $178,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $98.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

