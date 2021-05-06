Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,760. Invitae has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $61.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

