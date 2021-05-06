Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IONS. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. 4,026,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,636. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

