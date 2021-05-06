IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at DA Davidson

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $194.06. 12,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,611. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $139.70 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.81. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 96.27 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 91,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

