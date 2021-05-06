iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EDEN opened at €104.29 ($122.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €95.30. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52-week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52-week high of €71.11 ($83.66).

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.