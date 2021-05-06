iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

