iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.86 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

