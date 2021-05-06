iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,085,000 after buying an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 539,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 21,965 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of IBB opened at $148.93 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $125.18 and a 12-month high of $174.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.