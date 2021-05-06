iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $414.33. The company had a trading volume of 55,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,336. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $224.11 and a twelve month high of $449.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.23.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.