iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IWF traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $253.58. The company had a trading volume of 87,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.83 and a 200-day moving average of $240.32. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $169.17 and a one year high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

