iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.68% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $15.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.