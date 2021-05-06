Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 20.1% in April

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 10,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

