ITT (ITT) to Release Earnings on Friday

ITT (NYSE:ITT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect ITT to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ITT to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $96.35 on Thursday. ITT has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

