IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 314.71 ($4.11).

IWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of IWG in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IWG from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

IWG stock opened at GBX 360.10 ($4.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,358.66. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 357.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.58.

In other IWG news, insider Francois Pauly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £170,000 ($222,106.09).

IWG Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

