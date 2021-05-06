J Thomas Mason Sells 3,827 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J Thomas Mason also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of M/I Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $309,815.00.

On Friday, February 5th, J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $561,110.00.

NYSE MHO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in M/I Homes by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in M/I Homes by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 122,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 52,964 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

