J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,104 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Plug Power stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.61 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

