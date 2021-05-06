J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 147 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock opened at $183.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.06.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

