J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.44. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $61.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.