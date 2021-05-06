J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of MOAT opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $72.77.

