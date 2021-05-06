J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $60.92 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.