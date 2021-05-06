J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of ConocoPhillips worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.44 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of -49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

