J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.30.

NYSE MDT opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

