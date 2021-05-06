J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,147 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.28 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $115.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.