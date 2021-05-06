J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 627 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.33.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.