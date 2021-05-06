J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $2,497,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.62. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $97.22 and a 1-year high of $113.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

