J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Takes $607,000 Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,315,000 after purchasing an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 195,813 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 118,271 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,655.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $81.05.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

