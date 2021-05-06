Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $248.72 Million

Analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $248.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.86 million and the lowest is $240.93 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Jack in the Box stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.61. The stock had a trading volume of 206,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,623. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

