Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,970 shares during the period. Jack in the Box makes up 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $40,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,679. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.06.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

