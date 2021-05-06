Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.49% of Jaguar Health worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. Its products include Canalevia, Equilevia, and Neonorm. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment manufactures human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.