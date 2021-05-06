Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,148 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $496.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $486.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

