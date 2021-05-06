Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.34 Million Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of THO stock opened at $145.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

