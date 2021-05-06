Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 26,921 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $91,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.51.

