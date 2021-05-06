Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 317.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,445 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Gentex worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 49.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,160. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.