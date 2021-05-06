Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,370 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

