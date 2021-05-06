JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.31. The stock had a trading volume of 512,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,969. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 293.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

In other news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

