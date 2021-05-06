JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.65

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

