Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

GD opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.68. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $218,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 66,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.