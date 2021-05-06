Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $520.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $418.00.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $429.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.79 and a 200-day moving average of $386.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 515.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

