Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.27.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $276.21 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $155.19 and a twelve month high of $277.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,399. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.