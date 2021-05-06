Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on QSR. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

TSE QSR opened at C$84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.24. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 100.14%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

